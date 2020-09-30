Coats 4 Kids starts Thursday!

SPOKANE, Wash. — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things this year, but one thing that will not be changing is Coats 4 Kids!

The collection period begins on October 1 and runs through the month.

There will not be any large collection events, but there are still plenty of ways to donate. Click here to find coat donation locations across the Inland Northwest. If you would rather give monetarily, you can make a contribution here.

All coats stay in the community, so your donation helps a local child in need. Details for coat pickup are still being finalized, but that information will be released soon.

