Coats 4 Kids kicks off Friday

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coats 4 Kids kicks off Friday!

Every year, the 4 News Now team, led by Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker, teams up with area partners to ensure every local child stays warm during the winter months.

Those looking to participate are asked to donate new or gently-used kids’ coats and drop them off at participating locations.

Coats can be donated throughout the month of October, then they will be picked up, cleaned and distributed to kids across the Inland Northwest.

All coats stay in the area. More information on coat collection will be available soon.

READ: Coats 4 Kids drop off locations

RELATED: Make a financial contribution to Coats 4 Kids

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.