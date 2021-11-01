Coats 4 Kids distribution now underway

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — 4 News Now’s Coats 4 Kids drive ended just in time for chilly temperatures.

Each year, we do our best to make sure every child in the Inland Northwest has a coat to stay warm.

On Monday, we began distributing the coats and hats that were so generously donated over the past month.

It’s a community-wide effort and one that brings a smile to the faces of volunteers like Marlene Whitney at the Northeast Community Center.

“It’s just wonderful we can help some of these families that have a large bunch of kids for winter. It’s cold here and they need coats,” Whitney said.

If your child is in need of a coat, you can pick one up at several locations across the INW. Click here for a list.

