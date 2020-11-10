Coats 4 Kids: Coats now available in Spokane, N. Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — If your child is in need of a coat this winter, you can now pick them up at participating Coats 4 Kids locations.

Coat distribution is a bit different this year due to the pandemic and rules vary by location. More information on where you can get a coat is listed below.

Eastern Washington

Martin Luther King Center

500 S. Stone

Spokane, WA

(509) 868-0856

Nov 2nd – Until Coats run out

1pm – 3:30pm Monday – Friday

Northeast Community Center

4001 N Cook St

Spokane, WA

(509) 487-1603

Nov 2nd – Nov 13th

Monday – Friday

10a – 3pm

Spokane Life Center

1202 Government Way

Spokane, WA

(509) 844-3510

November 1st – Sunday 2:00pm to 5:00pm,

November 2nd – 6th – Mon-Fri 11:00am-1:00pm and 4:00pm-6:00pm

November 7th – Saturday 9:00am-12:00pm

Once Upon A Child

14401 E Sprague Ave

Spokane Valley, WA

(509) 927-3001

11/2-11/13

Monday – Saturday – 10a-8p

Sunday – 11a – 5p

Spokane Valley Partners (please call ahead)

10814 E Broadway Ave,

Spokane Valley, WA

(509) 927-1153

Monday – Thursday

10a – 1p

North Idaho

Post Falls Food Bank

413 E 3rd Ave,

Post Falls, ID 83854

Oct 29 – Nov 13

Closed Friday 10/30

Mon 11am to 6pm

Tues-Fri 9am to 2pm

Rathdrum Food Bank

8027 Main St

Rathdrum, ID 83858

Oct 29 – Nov 13

Mon-Thurs

10am – 2:30pm

Bonner Community Food Center

1707 Culvers Drive

Sandpoint, ID 83864

Oct 29 – Nov 13

Tues, Wed, Thurs 10am to 2pm

or

45 S. McKinley, St 107

Priest River, ID 83856

Oct 29 to Nov 13

Tues and Thurs 10am to 12pm

