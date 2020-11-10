Coats 4 Kids: Coats now available in Spokane, N. Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — If your child is in need of a coat this winter, you can now pick them up at participating Coats 4 Kids locations.
Coat distribution is a bit different this year due to the pandemic and rules vary by location. More information on where you can get a coat is listed below.
Eastern Washington
Martin Luther King Center
500 S. Stone
Spokane, WA
(509) 868-0856
Nov 2nd – Until Coats run out
1pm – 3:30pm Monday – Friday
Northeast Community Center
4001 N Cook St
Spokane, WA
(509) 487-1603
Nov 2nd – Nov 13th
Monday – Friday
10a – 3pm
Spokane Life Center
1202 Government Way
Spokane, WA
(509) 844-3510
November 1st – Sunday 2:00pm to 5:00pm,
November 2nd – 6th – Mon-Fri 11:00am-1:00pm and 4:00pm-6:00pm
November 7th – Saturday 9:00am-12:00pm
Once Upon A Child
14401 E Sprague Ave
Spokane Valley, WA
(509) 927-3001
11/2-11/13
Monday – Saturday – 10a-8p
Sunday – 11a – 5p
Spokane Valley Partners (please call ahead)
10814 E Broadway Ave,
Spokane Valley, WA
(509) 927-1153
Monday – Thursday
10a – 1p
North Idaho
Post Falls Food Bank
413 E 3rd Ave,
Post Falls, ID 83854
Oct 29 – Nov 13
Closed Friday 10/30
Mon 11am to 6pm
Tues-Fri 9am to 2pm
Rathdrum Food Bank
8027 Main St
Rathdrum, ID 83858
Oct 29 – Nov 13
Mon-Thurs
10am – 2:30pm
Bonner Community Food Center
1707 Culvers Drive
Sandpoint, ID 83864
Oct 29 – Nov 13
Tues, Wed, Thurs 10am to 2pm
or
45 S. McKinley, St 107
Priest River, ID 83856
Oct 29 to Nov 13
Tues and Thurs 10am to 12pm
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.