WSU coach Nick Rolovich supporting Pullman eateries

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

PULLMAN, Wash. — New Washington State University head football coach Nick Rolovich continued his personal support of Pullman restaurants by tweeting out a picture of Nuevo Vallarta, a Pullman Mexican restaurant.

A day after dining at Pizza Perfection, Rolovich purchased 20 taco plates and tweeted “20 taco plates waiting here for the first 20 to come visit Nuevo Vallarta.”

Practice social distancing. 20 taco plates waiting here for the first 20 to come visit Nuevo Vallarta. Think about leaving a tip for the workers. Thanks Pullman. pic.twitter.com/N8U8ceO9De — Nick Rolovich (@NickRolovich) March 23, 2020

Rolovich and his staff have made it a mission to support local eateries following the closure of WSU’s campus due to coronavirus.

Announcing the show of support in a tweet on March 21, suggestions can be sent directly to Rolovich on Twitter @NickRolovich.

