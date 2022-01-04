Clyde E. Stamper

by Obituaries

Clyde E. Stamper (80) resident of Fernwood, ID went home to be with our Lord on Christmas Day. He was born on April 5, 1941, in Pawhuska, OK to Sarah and Earl Stamper. Clyde was never boring! He worked throughout his life in many different capacities: a grocer in produce, a landscaper, a mechanic, a body and fender man, a welder, but mostly he drove trucks – log trucks, tankers, dump trucks hauling cement, hot asphalt, and even snow. Filled with a sense of adventure and with little fear, he enjoyed motorcycles, fast cars, big pickup trucks, 4-wheelers, and he even got silly on his “hover-round” with the great grandkids. If it had wheels and a motor, he would find a way to make it fun! Clyde leaves behind his son and daughter in-law Freddie (Scott) and Sandy, daughter Tiancy; grandchildren Tiara, Cody, Casey, and Camy; great grandchildren Mason, Lilly, Ilyana, and Catherine; sisters Margaret Ann (Gary) Lee of Arizona and Cathy Amburgey of Washington, Sister in-law Eva Stamper of Arizona and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his wife Wanda “Cookie” Stamper, brother Sam Stamper, and his parents. He will be greatly missed by friends and family. A special thank you from his family goes to all of his caretakers through the years, you all held a special place in his heart and we appreciate every moment you spent with him, especially Patty Stuffelbeem during his final days. Services will be announced at a later date.

