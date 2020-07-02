Clyde ‘Don” Plattenberger

Don Plattenberger passed away on Saturday, June 27, at the age of 88 from natural causes. Don was born and raised in Waxhaw, North Carolina. He moved to Pend Oreille County in the late sixties when he was stationed at the Air Force Survival School on Tacoma Creek. Don retired from the military in 1972 after serving 22 years. After retirement from the military Don went to work for American Campgrounds, working on their campgrounds throughout Washington State. Don stayed in the area after retirement and was well known in the community, bowling on several leagues and coaching youth baseball. In later years Don stayed active, he enjoyed the outdoors and continued to bowl, achieving a perfect ‘300’ game just before turning 80.

He is survived by his daughters Linda ( Kenny) Youngblood, Donna ( Dale) Maki, Debi ( Bill) VanDyke, Monica (Jeff) Steck, and son Mike Wallis, 14 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Don is preceded in death by this wife “Nita” Plattenberger, and son David Plattenberger.

Graveside services will be held on Friday July 3, at 2pm at the Newport Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations can be sent in Don’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com<http://shermancampell.com>.