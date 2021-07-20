Clyde Clifton Davis was born on July 23, 1928, in Edgemont, Arkansas, to Gracie Ellen Fox and Thomas Clifton Davis. Clyde died on July 10, 2021 in St. Maries, ID.

He was the eighth of thirteen children. Clyde attended school at Brewer, Arkansas. As a young man Clyde grew up in Arkansas and earned his living farming. Clyde married Connie Faye Davis on July 19, 1948 in Cleburne County, Arkansas. Four of their six children, Tony, Dennis Reed, Deborah, and Jennifer Gail were born during the time that Clyde and Connie were living in Arkansas. A son, Paul, and daughter, Sherry were born in St. Maries, ID.

After coming to Idaho in 1953, he worked in the timber industry for many years. He would work the summer months in St. Maries logging, and return to Arkansas to work during the winter months. He did this for several years before making St. Maries his permanent home in 1955. In 1964, he went to work for the U.S. Forest Service and woods crew. Clyde eventually worked as a self-employed carpenter building and renovating homes in the area.

Clyde enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: James, Dellphine, Isaac, Lucille, Sarah, James Everett, Richard, Cecil, Lloyd, Floyd, Elmer, and Earnest Dean, wife, Connie, son, Dennis Reed, and grandson, Eric. He is survived by sons, Tony (Sandra) Davis of McVille, ND, Paul (Kathleen) Davis of St. Maries, daughters, Deborah Davis of Post Falls, ID, Jennifer Gail (Michael) Studer of St. Maries, and Sherry (Rick) Cook of Fernwood, ID. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren along with numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A visitation was held at Hodge Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 9:30-10:30, graveside services followed at Woodlawn Cemetery at 11:00.