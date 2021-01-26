Light flurries today, 2 inches of snow tomorrow – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Expect light morning flurries, then clouds to clearing later.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, January 26:

  • Light snow on ground
  • Slippery commute
  • 2 inches of snow tomorrow
  • Slow warming for weekend

Temperatures will be very cool today.

Another system rolls in Wednesday morning, with possibly 2 inches of snow. There is a possibility of isolated snow for Thursday and Saturday. The end of the week will be cloudy and warmer with mid to upper 30s expected.

