Light flurries today, 2 inches of snow tomorrow – Mark

Expect light morning flurries, then clouds to clearing later.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, January 26:

Light snow on ground

Slippery commute

2 inches of snow tomorrow

Slow warming for weekend

Temperatures will be very cool today.

Another system rolls in Wednesday morning, with possibly 2 inches of snow. There is a possibility of isolated snow for Thursday and Saturday. The end of the week will be cloudy and warmer with mid to upper 30s expected.