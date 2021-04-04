Cloudy with light sprinkles for your Easter Sunday! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. — I hope you all enjoyed the sunshine, because we have some cloud cover heading our way for Sunday! As of right now, we could see some rain in the lower valleys.

Even if we do see some wet weather, our highs will still trend slightly above average! We’re looking at 50s and 60s across the region. It’s a slight cool down from Saturday, but temperatures will still be comfortable.

The mild weather will continue through the rest of the work week. Our highs will likely be in the 50s and 60s once again.

We have a slight cool down on the way for Thursday, bringing down our temperatures much closer to our average for next weekend. Enjoy!