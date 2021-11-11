Cloudy Veterans Day with rain moving in this evening – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, November 11:
- A few morning showers
- Cloudy Veterans Day
- Rain tonight and Friday
- More rain moving in Sunday
Expect cloudy skies today with rain moving in this evening.
Temperatures will be about average today. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.
The rain will stay with us through Friday.
Saturday will be cloudy with rain returning Sunday and Monday.
Temperatures will be cooler next week.
