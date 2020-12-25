Cloudy Christmas Day, but expect some snow at night – Kaitlin

Merry Christmas Eve! It was a gorgeous day with a lot of sunshine. However, that is going to change tonight. Temperatures will start to dip into the 20s and clouds will start rolling in. Here are the 4 things to know:

Tomorrow, those clouds will stick around. As the kids start waking you up to open presents, temperatures will still be in the 20s. Bundle up if you’ll be outside. We’ll start to warm up a little bit, reaching into the 30s by noon.

Though it won’t be a white Christmas during the day, snow is on the way! Flurries and some rain will start heading into the Inland Northwest around 4:30 p.m. They’ll hover over us for a few hours, then clear out. Some will still linger into the night and on Saturday morning. On Sunday, North Idaho can expect some snow showers lingering on Sunday. That system will clear out for a few days, leading to dry weather. However, another system is possible in the middle of next week. Have a great Christmas Eve and Christmas morning!