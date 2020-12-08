Cloudy and mild today, rain or freezing rain tonight – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Expect a cloudy and mild Tuesday.

Tue Dayplanner[1]

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 8:

  • Mostly cloudy
  • Evening showers
  • Mild temperatures
  • Nothing to shovel!

Tue 4 Things Am[1]

We will have better ground conditions today with dense fog to the West.

Tue Fog[1]

Temperatures will be above average today for our area.

Tue Highs[1]

Cloudy and warmer temperatures today with rain and possible freezing rain tonight. That could last into early Wednesday. Then, we will be drying out and cooling down into the weekend. There will be a chance of rain and then light snow Saturday night into Sunday.

Tue 4 Day[1]

