Cloudy and mild today, rain or freezing rain tonight – Mark

Expect a cloudy and mild Tuesday.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 8:

Mostly cloudy

Evening showers

Mild temperatures

Nothing to shovel!

We will have better ground conditions today with dense fog to the West.

Temperatures will be above average today for our area.

Cloudy and warmer temperatures today with rain and possible freezing rain tonight. That could last into early Wednesday. Then, we will be drying out and cooling down into the weekend. There will be a chance of rain and then light snow Saturday night into Sunday.