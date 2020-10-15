Cloudy and cool evening leading up to a gusty Friday -Nikki

Here is your local weather forecast for October 15, 2020.
Nikki Torres
Posted:
Updated:
by Nikki Torres

SPOKANE, Wash. — The end to your Thursday will be cool and mostly cloudy. The big weather news comes tomorrow when we expect gusty winds.

Tomorrows Highs Oct 15

Wind speeds this evening won’t be anything too crazy. Winds coming in from the south at around 5-10 mph from the south.

Friday Planner Oct 15

Tomorrow is when we have a wind advisory in place throughout the region from 1-9 p.m. Wind gusts will be strongest throughout the afternoon up to 50 mph for some parts. Towards the morning and evening hours, wind gusts will decrease down to 25 mph. Time to bring in those trash bins and any loose items you have laying around your yard.

Wind Advisory Oct 15

Temperatures for your Friday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the area. Average temperatures this year are around the low to mid 50s, so we are slightly above that line.

Weather Almanac Oct 15

Our weekend will be cooler. We drop to the 50s this Saturday and Sunday, and into the work week. Now is the time to break out the sweaters and start layering up! Temperatures are getting cold, especially during the early morning hours and late evening.

7 Day Planning Forecast Oct 15

Have a great evening! -Nikki

