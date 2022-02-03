Clouds today with showers Friday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Thursday!

We’re looking at cloudy and cool today.

Thu Mid 12 Hours

Our highs today are cooler than average with clouds.

Thu Highs

Friday brings afternoon showers, but warmer temperatures.

Thu Fri Highs

With the weekend in view, we’re looking at cloudy and cool with isolated flurries possible. Friday will bring afternoon showers, rain or snow depending on elevation. The weekend dries out and warms to the upper 30s.

Next week will be a little warmer and dry with highs around 40.

Thu Planning

