Clouds today with rain moving in tonight – Mark

You are halfway through the week!

After some snow earlier this week, we’re getting some rain and clouds.

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

Patchy fog will linger this morning

Expect some icy spots on roads and sidewalks

Rain is on the way after dinner

A rain/snow mix is expected through the next few days.

Today’s temperatures are mostly mild, with the warmest temps coming later this evening.

If you’re driving, make sure to slow down and be cautious. Patchy fog is expected across teh region.

T hursday looks to be warmer and cloudy with chances of rain/snow Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings windy conditions with rain and drying Monday afternoon.