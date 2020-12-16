Clouds today with rain moving in tonight – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

You are halfway through the week!

After some snow earlier this week, we’re getting some rain and clouds.

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

  • Patchy fog will linger this morning
  • Expect some icy spots on roads and sidewalks
  • Rain is on the way after dinner
  • A rain/snow mix is expected through the next few days.

Wed 4 Things[1]

Today’s temperatures are mostly mild, with the warmest temps coming later this evening.

Wed Dayplanner[1]

If you’re driving, make sure to slow down and be cautious. Patchy fog is expected across teh region.

Wed Fog[1]

T hursday looks to be warmer and cloudy with chances of rain/snow Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings windy conditions with rain and drying Monday afternoon.

Wed 4 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.