Clouds are moving out, sunshine and mild temperatures are moving in – Mark

Mark Peterson by Mark Peterson

Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Very mild statewide with some clouds Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Sunny and warmer Friday and Saturday and then the Heat. Sunday through Tuesday temps around 100 degrees.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.