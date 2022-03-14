Clouds to rain today, tonight and Tuesday – Mark
Happy Monday!
The rain is back.
Here are your 4 things to know for Monday:
- A rainy afternoon is on tap
- The rain continues overnight
- Thunderstorms are coming Tuesday
- We’ll have windy and mild temperatures
Here’s a look at your day planner: We start with clouds which turn to rain.
Our highs are above average, sticking around the high 40s to low 50s.
Wet weather is heading our way with more sustained rain tonight and tomorrow morning.
Scattered showers are expected Tuesday and thunderstorms are possible. Dry and cooler weather comes Wednesday with a warming trend into the weekend.
