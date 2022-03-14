Clouds to rain today, tonight and Tuesday – Mark

by Mark Peterson
Mon Am 4 Things

Happy Monday!

The rain is back.

Here are your 4 things to know for Monday:

  • A rainy afternoon is on tap
  • The rain continues overnight
  • Thunderstorms are coming Tuesday
  • We’ll have windy and mild temperatures

Here’s a look at your day planner: We start with clouds which turn to rain.

Mon Plan

Our highs are above average, sticking around the high 40s to low 50s.

Mon Highs

Wet weather is heading our way with more sustained rain tonight and tomorrow morning.

Scattered showers are expected Tuesday and thunderstorms are possible. Dry and cooler weather comes Wednesday with a warming trend into the weekend.

Mon 4 Day

