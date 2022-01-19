Clouds to Night Rain and Dry for the Weekend – Mark

Happy Wednesday!

Today will be cloudy and cool. Our temperatures will linger in the low to mid 30s throughout the day.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Clouds, foggy and mild today

Rain and snow moves in overnight

A rainy Thursday morning

We’ll dry up this weekend

Today’s temperatures are about average for this time of year.

We’ll have lots of fog and clouds today. Thursday morning brings light snow that will turn to rain for the morning commute. It’ll wrap up before a cloudy afternoon.

Clouds and mild temperatures begin Friday and continue into next week.