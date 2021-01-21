Clouds to clearing and colder this weekend – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Welcome to Thursday – snow is in the forecat!

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Possible flurries today
  • Some light snow to the south
  • Sunshine on the way for Friday and Saturday
  • More snow possible late Sunday

We’re seeing cloudier conditions this morning, but that is expected to clear.

Condidionts are fairly mild across the egion.

Sunshine and cool for Friday and Saturday with temps just around freezing for the highs all the way into next week. Clouds and isolated flurries Sunday and Monday.

