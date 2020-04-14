Clouds on the way, but we could really use some RAIN! -Kris

After a spectacularly sunny Monday, some high, thin clouds are approaching from Canada this evening. That will keep temperatures a little bit warmer overnight tonight. Expect lows down in the mid 30s in Spokane. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, but the rain that we need will be hard to come by. There is a slight chance of a few light afternoon showers, otherwise, expect a dry and warm day with highs in the lower 60s.

Cooler weather and a slight chance of afternoon showers is on the way for Wednesday. Beyond that, a ridge of high pressure over the gulf of Alaska will keep us in a dry northerly flow through the weekend with mostly dry and clear conditions.