Gusty winds and cloudy skies for your Groundhog Day – Mark

Expect variable clouds and breezy conditions today.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, February 2:

Temperatures will be very mild through out our area.

A front moving out leaves us with scattered showers and breezy conditions. Tonight, conditions calm down and cool down with temperatures just above average and partly cloudy. These conditions will be with us through the weekend.

