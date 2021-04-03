Clouds move in for Easter weekend. -Emily

Emily Blume
Posted:
by Emily Blume

Increasing clouds and winds for our Friday evening and the cloud cover will stick around for the days ahead. A system moving through will bring slightly cooler temps on our Sunday and a chance for afternoon showers. Overall, temps just a few degrees above the seasonal average, in the upper-50s and lower-60s for the week ahead. Happy Friday! -Emily Blume in for Kris Crocker

 

Saturday Planner

We’ll warm up nicely on Saturday under partly sunny skies! 

Rain Forecast

A system moving through brings slightly cooler temps for our Sunday and a 30% chance of showers. 

Temperature Trend

Temps drop behind the front swinging through and that’s where they will settle for the week ahead. 

4 Things To Know

The 4 Things to Know. Have a great weekend! 

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.