Clouds move in for Easter weekend. -Emily
Increasing clouds and winds for our Friday evening and the cloud cover will stick around for the days ahead. A system moving through will bring slightly cooler temps on our Sunday and a chance for afternoon showers. Overall, temps just a few degrees above the seasonal average, in the upper-50s and lower-60s for the week ahead. Happy Friday! -Emily Blume in for Kris Crocker
