Clouds & cool today, more snow Tuesday – Mark

The snow has tapered off for now and clouds will be sticking around for the rest of today.

But, the snow is back first thing tomorrow morning.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

We’re seeing normal high temperatures across the region, with the warmest weather down in the Lewiston area.

We’ll see mostly cloudy weather today with more snow to the south of Spokane. Cloudy overnight with another 2″ of snow possible starting Tuesday mid-morning. Wednesday brings another break with more rain/snow possible Thursday.