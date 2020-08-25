Clouds clearing this afternoon, making way for sunshine -Nikki
Here is your local weather forecast for August 25, 2020.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The rest of your Tuesday will be warm. We still have cloud cover this morning. It’s burning off into the afternoon. Clear skies by this evening.
We sustain upper 80s throughout the week and into the weekend. Sunday and Monday, though, are showing changes in the forecast. We may have a weather system arriving Sunday that will bring us cooler temperatures and wet weather.
Air quality in and around Spokane is in the ‘yellow’ moderate, as of this morning.
Areas in north Idaho near Coeur d’Alene are in the yellow as well. In Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint, AQ levels are in the green.
Temperatures will sit in the mid 80s today. This is cooler than yesterday by just a few degrees.
We hang onto the cloud cover until this afternoon. By this evening, we’ll clear out.
HEAT SAFETY:
- Drink water, stay hydrated
- Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or above)
- NEVER leave any children or pets in the car for any amount of time
- Check on elderly neighbors
- Be mindful of where you’re walking your pet. Pavement will be very hot, too hot, for your pet’s paws
- Make sure pets have plenty of water
- If you have outdoor pets, consider bringing them inside with the A/C and electric fans to cool down during the afternoon
- Be mindful of fire prevention! Know your burn restrictions