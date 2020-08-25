Clouds clearing this afternoon, making way for sunshine -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — The rest of your Tuesday will be warm. We still have cloud cover this morning. It’s burning off into the afternoon. Clear skies by this evening.

We sustain upper 80s throughout the week and into the weekend. Sunday and Monday, though, are showing changes in the forecast. We may have a weather system arriving Sunday that will bring us cooler temperatures and wet weather.

Air quality in and around Spokane is in the ‘yellow’ moderate, as of this morning.

Areas in north Idaho near Coeur d’Alene are in the yellow as well. In Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint, AQ levels are in the green.

Temperatures will sit in the mid 80s today. This is cooler than yesterday by just a few degrees.

We hang onto the cloud cover until this afternoon. By this evening, we’ll clear out.

HEAT SAFETY: