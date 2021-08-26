Clouds, but not much rain in the forecast – Matt

The clouds rolled in overnight and will be sticking around on Thursday and Friday. That will keep sunshine a little more limited and keep high temperatures this afternoon out of the 80s. Look for a high around 75°. Along with the clouds the winds will pick up to around 15 mph with gusts around 20.

As far as rain goes, the wet weather will be limited to the Cascades and deep in the North-Central Idaho wilderness today. Late this evening a few showers will start to work over toward Eastern Washington but will largely stay over the mountain peaks. The best chance of rain tonight will be north of I-90 from Republic east across the state line to Bonners Ferry.

These same areas are likely to see another round of showers develop Friday afternoon. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be on the edge of this active area and only have 2 out of 10 odds to pick up some rain in the next couple of days.

The weekend looks incredible as this storm system moves away into Montana and Wyoming. Temperatures will be comfortable in the mornings and warm but seasonable in the afternoons (upper 70s and low 80s) under sunny skies.