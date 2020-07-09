Clouds and warmer with sunshine Friday and warmer again – Mark
Welcome to Thursday!
Expect increased clouds and sprinkles in the north later today.
This shows the model on showers and the line south of Spokane will have scattered thunderstorms along that line tonight.
Sunshine starts our day with clouds and possible light rain then sunny and warmer for Friday and Saturday. A cold front moves in Saturday night and then clouds and cooler for Sunday and Monday.
