Clouds and warmer with sunshine Friday and warmer again

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Thu Day Planner[1]

Welcome to Thursday!

Expect increased clouds and sprinkles in the north later today.

Thu Highs[1]

This shows the model on showers and the line south of Spokane will have scattered thunderstorms along that line tonight.

Thu Eve Showers[1]

Sunshine starts our day with clouds and possible light rain then sunny and warmer for Friday and Saturday. A cold front moves in Saturday night and then clouds and cooler for Sunday and Monday.

Thu Planning 7 Day[1]

 

 

 

