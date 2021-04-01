No jokes here: Expect a warm start to April – Mark
Here’s a look at your very mild day planner:
Your 4 Things to Know:
- Partly cloudy and warm
- Gusty south winds later
- Friday: sunny and breezy
- Easter: cloudy and mild
Temperatures will be above average today.
Expect clouds and warmer temperatures with mid-60s in the forecast. It will be breezy this afternoon and cooler Friday with more sunshine. Easter weekend will have clouds and mild temperatures. Temperatures in the upper 50s next week with possible showers.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.