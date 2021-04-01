No jokes here: Expect a warm start to April – Mark

Here’s a look at your very mild day planner:

Thu Day Plan

Your 4 Things to Know:

  • Partly cloudy and warm
  • Gusty south winds later
  • Friday: sunny and breezy
  • Easter: cloudy and mild

Thu 4 Things

Temperatures will be above average today.

Thu Highs

Expect clouds and warmer temperatures with mid-60s in the forecast. It will be breezy this afternoon and cooler Friday with more sunshine. Easter weekend will have clouds and mild temperatures. Temperatures in the upper 50s next week with possible showers.

Thu 4 Day

