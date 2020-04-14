Clouds and showers this afternoon – Mark
Increased clouds and winds later this morning and then showers starting around 3pm.
The computer models agree the afternoon could be a blustery, showery time.
The highs statewide are looking to be above average but the clouds and showers will be in Eastern Washington and N. Idaho.
We will see much better weather rolling for Thursday and Friday.
