Clouds and showers this afternoon – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Increased clouds and winds later this morning and then showers starting around 3pm.

Tuedayplanner[1]

The computer models agree the afternoon could be a blustery, showery time.

Tue3pmforecast[1]

The highs statewide are looking to be above average but the clouds and showers will be in Eastern Washington and N. Idaho.

Tuehighs[1]

We will see much better weather rolling for Thursday and Friday.

Tue4day[1]

 

 

 

 

 

 

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.