A shift in the forecast: rain to start the work week – Mark

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, February 14:

Rain/snow showers today

Some mountain snow

Staying mild all week

Showers next weekend

We will be under clouds and midday showers today. Here’s a look at the next 12 hours:

Temperatures will be just above average today. Highs in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the low 40s.

Conditions dry out tonight with patchy morning fog expected Tuesday.

The rest of the week slowly warms into the mid 40s with cool overnight temperatures.

The next round of showers is expected next weekend.