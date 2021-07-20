Potential for scattered thunderstorms today – Mark

There is a potential for scattered thunderstorms Monday morning and afternoon.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, July 20:

Clouds and smoke

Red Flag Warning

Isolated thunderstorms possible

Cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until Wednesday night, meaning the risk of wildfires is high.

Expect dry conditions with scattered thunder showers and winds today. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. We will be back in the 90s this weekend.