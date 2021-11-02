Cloudy skies and mild temperatures for your Tuesday – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, November 2:

Mostly cloudy today

Patchy fog tomorrow

Warming Wednesday

Raining Thursday

Cloud and mild temperatures are in the forecast today. Highs will be in the low 50s by dinnertime.

Temperatures are about average and conditions are dry throughout the region.

We will have a few sun breaks Tuesday before another front moves in Thursday bringing rain.

Expect cooler and dry conditions Friday and beyond.