Areas of smoke from legal burning will impact air quality today – Mark

Areas of smoke from legal burning will impact air quality today.
Here’s a look at your day planner:
Your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, November 3 include:
- Warmer temperatures today
- Areas of smoke
- Cold front moves in tomorrow
- Rainy and windy for Thursday
Temperatures will be above average today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Smoke from legal burning will settle into our area for today and tonight.
A cold front will push out the smoke and bring in rain and wind for Thursday.
Clouds and scattered showers are possible through the weekend and into next week.
