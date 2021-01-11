Clouds and mild temperatures today, wet and windy tomorrow – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, January 11:
Expect rain showers around dinner time.
Mild temperatures today with wet weather over the Cascades.
A strong front moves in later today with we can expect rain overnight and into Wednesday morning. Expect windy conditions Wednesday as the system exits. A mild and dry weekend is expected.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.