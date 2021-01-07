Clouds and mild temperatures with patchy freezing fog possible – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, December 7th:
- Patchy freezing fog
- Cloudy and mild temperatures
- Light rain/snow Friday
- Dry weekend
Expect limited visibility in some areas due to patchy freezing fog.
Here’s a look at your day planner:
Temperatures will be above average.
The rain will move out and we will remain dry today with showers Friday. The weekend will be cloudy and dry with upper 30s in the forecast. Scattered showers will be back in our area Tuesday.
