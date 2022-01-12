Clouds and mild today- Mark

Happy Wednesday

Today will be cloudy and mild. It’s a nice break from our recent, impactful weather.

Wed Rest Of

Your 4 Things to Know:

  • Warmer weather today
  • Morning showers
  • Idaho mountains will be getting some snow
  • A dry and mild weekend is ahead

Wed Mid 4 Things

We’re expecting above average highs today with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Wed Highs

We’ll have some scattered light morning rain showers with mountain snow in Idaho. Mild temperatures continue today with a cloudy sky later and through the weekend. Temperatures will also be above average through the weekend

Wed Planning 7 Day

