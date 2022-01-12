Clouds and mild today- Mark

Happy Wednesday

Today will be cloudy and mild. It’s a nice break from our recent, impactful weather.

Your 4 Things to Know:

Warmer weather today

Morning showers

Idaho mountains will be getting some snow

A dry and mild weekend is ahead

We’re expecting above average highs today with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

We’ll have some scattered light morning rain showers with mountain snow in Idaho. Mild temperatures continue today with a cloudy sky later and through the weekend. Temperatures will also be above average through the weekend