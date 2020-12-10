Clouds and mild temperatures turn to snow for Friday – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, December 10:
Expect a cloudy and mild day.
Prepare for some patchy freezing fog for your commute. Drive safe!
Temperatures are above average again today.
On Friday morning, we see a chance of snow. One to two inches of snowfall is possible. Saturday will be cloudy and cooler with more snow possible for Sunday. Expect more rain/snow mix heading into next week.
