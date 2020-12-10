Clouds and mild temperatures turn to snow for Friday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, December 10:

Thu 4 Things

Expect a cloudy and mild day.

Thu Dayplanner

Prepare for some patchy freezing fog for your commute. Drive safe!

Thu Fog

Temperatures are above average again today.

Thu Highs

On Friday morning, we see a chance of snow. One to two inches of snowfall is possible. Saturday will be cloudy and cooler with more snow possible for Sunday. Expect more rain/snow mix heading into next week.

Thu 4 Day

