Cloudy and mild Thursday with light snow Friday morning – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, January 28:
- Cloudy and mild today
- Isolated showers to the west
- Light snow Friday morning
- Showers Sunday through Tuesday
Today will be cloudy and mild.
Temperatures will be warmer with a high of 40 degrees.
Scattered showers continue to the west with our area will see mild conditions. Expect some light snow Friday morning, then clouds and cool temperatures. Saturday looks dry with showers moving in Sunday through Tuesday.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.