Cloudy and mild Thursday with light snow Friday morning – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, January 28:

Cloudy and mild today

Isolated showers to the west

Light snow Friday morning

Showers Sunday through Tuesday

Today will be cloudy and mild.

Temperatures will be warmer with a high of 40 degrees.

Scattered showers continue to the west with our area will see mild conditions. Expect some light snow Friday morning, then clouds and cool temperatures. Saturday looks dry with showers moving in Sunday through Tuesday.