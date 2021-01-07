Clouds and mild Thursday, rain and mountain snow Friday – Mark

Cloudy, mild weather will linger today before rain heads this way on Friday.

Here are the 4 Things to Know for this afternoon:

Expect some light winds throughout the day.

Across the state, we’re seeing nice, mild conditions, with osme high 40s toward central Idaho.

We will remain dry today with showers Friday. The weekend will bring clouds and be dry with upper 30s for temperatures. Scattered showers move back into our area Tuesday and Wednesday.