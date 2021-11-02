Clouds and mild temperatures until the rain moves in Thursday – Mark
Here’s a look at the rest of the day:
Your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, November 2 include:
- Mostly cloudy today
- Patchy fog tomorrow
- Warming Wednesday
- Raining on Thursday
Temperatures will be just above average today. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Temperatures will be warming Wednesday and conditions will be dry.
We will have a few sun breaks Tuesday before another round of rain Thursday.
It will be cooler and drier Friday through the weekend.
