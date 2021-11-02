Clouds and mild temperatures until the rain moves in Thursday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Here’s a look at the rest of the day:

Tue Rest Of

Your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, November 2 include:

  • Mostly cloudy today
  • Patchy fog tomorrow
  • Warming Wednesday
  • Raining on Thursday

Tue Mid 4 Things

Temperatures will be just above average today. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Tue Highs

Temperatures will be warming Wednesday and conditions will be dry.

Tue Wed Hi

We will have a few sun breaks Tuesday before another round of rain Thursday.

It will be cooler and drier Friday through the weekend.

Tue Planning 7 Day

