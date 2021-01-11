Clouds and mild temperatures today, rain and wind ahead – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Cloudy and mild
- Dinner time showers
- Rain Tuesday into Wednesday
- Cool, dry weekend ahead
Warmer temperatures and wet weather is moving in later this afternoon.
A strong front moves in later today with rain overnight and into Wednesday morning. Expect windy weather Wednesday as the system exits. A mild and dry weekend is ahead.
