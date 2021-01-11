Clouds and mild temperatures today, rain and wind ahead – Mark

Mark Peterson
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Cloudy and mild
  • Dinner time showers
  • Rain Tuesday into Wednesday
  • Cool, dry weekend ahead

Warmer temperatures and wet weather is moving in later this afternoon.

A strong front moves in later today with rain overnight and into Wednesday morning. Expect windy weather Wednesday as the system exits. A mild and dry weekend is ahead.

