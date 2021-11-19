Clouds and dry before a foggy Saturday morning – Mark

Happy Friday!

After a soggy morning commute, we’re drying up!

We’ll see clouds and cool weather today with temperatures in the mid-30s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

We’ll see this cloudy, cooler trend through the rest of the day

Saturday morning will be filled with patchy fog

A cloudy and mild weekend is on the way

Don’t forget the Lilac Parade! It kicks off at 3:30 p.m. tomorrow and you may just see an Extreme Team float…

We’re sitting just below average with our highs today.

This system is slowly moving out with more snow for the mountains east of Spokane and drying out this afternoon.

Patchy fog is expected for Saturday morning and clouds throughout the day.

Clouds and normal temperatures are on the way through Monday with evening showers possible.

Dry and cloudy for the rest of Thanksgiving week.