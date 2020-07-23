Clouds and cooler temperatures today – Mark
Some clouds and cooler today with a sunny afternoon.
Today we will morning clouds in Eastern Washington and Idaho with afternoon clouds in the Central Basin.
We have a cooler trend now through Saturday with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Partly Cloudy Friday and then sunny on Saturday. We warm up again on Sunday with hotter days mid week next week.
