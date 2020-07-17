Clouds and Cooler for Friday – Mark Peterson
Winds will be gusting to 25mph this evening and overnight.
Friday temps will be cooler than today, around normal for most parts of the state.
A weak cold front is starting to move over Washington and Idaho. Winds and cooler temperatures will be the main effect. Friday afternoon will see fewer clouds and mild temps into Saturday. Sunday through Thursday will be warmer temps and sunny conditions.
