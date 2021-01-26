Clouds and cool today, snow arrives Wednesday – Mark
Welcome to Tuesday!
Here’s a look at the 4 Things to Know for today:
- Clouds are on the way today and we’ll have slippery surfaces all around
- More snow is on the way tonight
- 2 inches of new snow is expected Wednesday
- We’ll see a slow warming up through the weekend
Clouds continue to linger today, with cooler temperatures:
That will be the same situation across the state.
Some light snow today then Wednesday morning another system rolls in, bringing up to 2 inches of snow. Isolated snow possibilities for Thursday and Saturday, but cloudy otherwise and warmer with mid to upper 30s expected.
