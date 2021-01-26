Clouds and cool today, snow arrives Wednesday – Mark

Erin Robinson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Welcome to Tuesday!

Here’s a look at the 4 Things to Know for today:

  • Clouds are on the way today and we’ll have slippery surfaces all around
  • More snow is on the way tonight
  • 2 inches of new snow is expected Wednesday
  • We’ll see a slow warming up through the weekend

Tue Mid 4 Things1

Clouds continue to linger today, with cooler temperatures:

Tue Day Planner1

That will be the same situation across the state.

Tue Highs1

Some light snow today then Wednesday morning another system rolls in, bringing up to 2 inches of snow. Isolated snow possibilities for Thursday and Saturday, but cloudy otherwise and warmer with mid to upper 30s expected.

Tue Planning 7 Day1

