Clouds and cool today, snow arrives Wednesday – Mark

Clouds are on the way today and we’ll have slippery surfaces all around

More snow is on the way tonight

2 inches of new snow is expected Wednesday

We’ll see a slow warming up through the weekend

Clouds continue to linger today, with cooler temperatures:

That will be the same situation across the state.

Some light snow today then Wednesday morning another system rolls in, bringing up to 2 inches of snow. Isolated snow possibilities for Thursday and Saturday, but cloudy otherwise and warmer with mid to upper 30s expected.