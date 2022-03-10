Clouds and cool today, normal and cloudy Friday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

You can expect clouds and cool weather today.

Thu Mid 12 Hr

Your 4 Things

Thu Mid 4 Things

Temperatures will be below-average and it’ll be cloudy across the state.

Thu Highs

It’ll be cold again tonight and dry.

Thu Night

It will slowly warm to 40 with clouds and some sun today. Warmer Friday with 50’s for the weekend and increased showers into Sunday and rain for Monday. Showers Tuesday and cooler and drier Wednesday.

Thu Planning 7 Day

