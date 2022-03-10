Clouds and cool today, normal and cloudy Friday – Mark
You can expect clouds and cool weather today.
Your 4 Things
Temperatures will be below-average and it’ll be cloudy across the state.
It’ll be cold again tonight and dry.
It will slowly warm to 40 with clouds and some sun today. Warmer Friday with 50’s for the weekend and increased showers into Sunday and rain for Monday. Showers Tuesday and cooler and drier Wednesday.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.