Light snow expected Wednesday night – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, December 15:

A colder day today

Light snow tonight

1 to 2 inches possible

Bigger storm expected Saturday

We will have increased cloud cover and cold temperatures today.

Temperatures will be below average for the region. Highs will be in the low 30s in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to fall overnight. It could impact your Thursday morning commute.

It will be cloudy and cooler for Thursday and Friday.

A wet system will then move in Saturday bringing rain/snow mix in the valleys and several inches of snow for the mountains.