Clouds and cool, oh and flurries, too – Mark

Happy Thursday!

Your next 12 hours are going to nice and cool.

Thu Mid 12 Hr

Temperatures are hanging out in the mid to high 30s, which is below average for this time of year.

We’re even seeing some areas of light snow, which should pass by Friday.

Friday will be cool and dry before a breezy and showery Saturday.

Thu Mid 4 Things

Our highs are much below average and it’s going to be about the same for Friday.

Thu Fri Highs

A low trying to exit is kicking a few flurries at us today with a drier, cool Friday. On Saturday, another system passes by with more rain or snow and then it, too, exits. Easter Sunday should be cool and dry with warmer and wetter conditions for next week.

Thu Planning

