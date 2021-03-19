Clouds and breezy to wrap up winter – Mark

Happy Friday –

Here are your 4 Things to Know for the last day of winter:

We’re going to have mild conditions today with temperatures in the 50s, as well as some clouds.

Those breezy conditions continue into tonight.

Here’s a look at today’s highs across the region:

We” see mostly cloudy conditions today with some possible rain showers. Cloudy and cool through the weekend.

