Clouds and breezy to wrap up winter – Mark
Happy Friday –
Here are your 4 Things to Know for the last day of winter:
We’re going to have mild conditions today with temperatures in the 50s, as well as some clouds.
Those breezy conditions continue into tonight.
Here’s a look at today’s highs across the region:
We” see mostly cloudy conditions today with some possible rain showers. Cloudy and cool through the weekend.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.