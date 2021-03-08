Clouds and a flurry or two possible – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday – I hope you all had a nice, relaxing weekend.

Today, we’re expecting sun and clouds with the possibility of a flurry or two.

Here’s a look at you Back to School 101 planner:

Mon Day Planner

Here are the 4 Things to Know for today:

  • People on the south side will see clouds with some possible snow
  • Snow will also hit our Idaho mountains
  • Temperatures are average for this time of year
  • Warmer weather is on the way for the weekend

Mon 4 Things

Here’s a look at today’s highs – we’re sitting at just about normal.

Mon Highs

We are in between two systems, one with rain to the west and snow to the south. A few flurries are not out of the question with about average temperatures into Thursday. Warmer weather is headed our way this weekend.

Mon 4 Day

